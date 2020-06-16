All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5405 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5405 Harrison Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:31 PM

5405 Harrison Street

5405 Harrison Street · (816) 656-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5405 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a great location in central Kansas City close to plenty of entertainment and great restaurants. This home features a front porch overlooking the street, beautiful wood cabinetry, and hardwood floors.

This house is in a great location close to beautiful parks, the Nelson Atkins Art Museum, and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Add this to your list of must-see properties today!

House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Electric washer/dryer hookup in basement
- Fence on the back end of the property

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Harrison Street have any available units?
5405 Harrison Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Harrison Street have?
Some of 5405 Harrison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5405 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 5405 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 5405 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 5405 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5405 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5405 Harrison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity