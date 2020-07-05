5404 S. Larson Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72e8b1a0fb ----
SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Lots of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, spacious master bedroom with private bath, unfinished basement and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups