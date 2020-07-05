All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

5404 S. Larson Ave

5404 Larson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5404 Larson Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72e8b1a0fb ----
SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Lots of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, spacious master bedroom with private bath, unfinished basement and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 S. Larson Ave have any available units?
5404 S. Larson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 S. Larson Ave have?
Some of 5404 S. Larson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 S. Larson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5404 S. Larson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 S. Larson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 S. Larson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5404 S. Larson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5404 S. Larson Ave offers parking.
Does 5404 S. Larson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 S. Larson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 S. Larson Ave have a pool?
No, 5404 S. Larson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5404 S. Larson Ave have accessible units?
No, 5404 S. Larson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 S. Larson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 S. Larson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

