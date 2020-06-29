5403 Booth Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

5403 Booth Ave (PRICE REDUCED)! - 5403 Booth Ave is a 3 bed and 1.5 bath home located close to Blue Ridge Cutoff!



-3 bed

-4th nonconforming bedroom in basement

-1.5 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Wood floors

-Walk-out basement

-1-car attached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$950.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$950.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE2608079)