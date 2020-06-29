All apartments in Kansas City
5403 Booth Avenue

Location

5403 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
5403 Booth Ave (PRICE REDUCED)! - 5403 Booth Ave is a 3 bed and 1.5 bath home located close to Blue Ridge Cutoff!

-3 bed
-4th nonconforming bedroom in basement
-1.5 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Walk-out basement
-1-car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$950.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$950.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2608079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 Booth Avenue have any available units?
5403 Booth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 Booth Avenue have?
Some of 5403 Booth Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 Booth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Booth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Booth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5403 Booth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5403 Booth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Booth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5403 Booth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Booth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Booth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5403 Booth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Booth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5403 Booth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Booth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Booth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

