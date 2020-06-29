5403 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129 Eastwood Hill East
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
5403 Booth Ave (PRICE REDUCED)! - 5403 Booth Ave is a 3 bed and 1.5 bath home located close to Blue Ridge Cutoff!
-3 bed -4th nonconforming bedroom in basement -1.5 bath -Fridge -Range -W/D connections -Wood floors -Walk-out basement -1-car attached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$950.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $950.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet $200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
