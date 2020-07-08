5400 Paseo Boulevard â Cutie for rent or sale in the popular Rockhurst U. area! Add your personal touches to convert to a great affordable home. Open living / dining with lots of natural light. Newer vinyl windows and recently renovated bathroom. Off-street parking in back.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
