Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex is now back on the market and ready for new residents!



The home is offering a 1st-floor unit with 2 exterior entryways onto the beautiful front porch that overlooks the neighborhood and is just steps away from UMKC!



The large living room and formal dining room offers the perfect space for all of your family and friends to gather! There is also a small "study" nook right off the fully equipped kitchen.



Both bedrooms are a great size and offer tons of natural light through the large windows! Our favorite part of this home is the backyard, perfect for summer hangouts and BBQ's!



Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.