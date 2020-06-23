Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
538 Cypress Ave.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM
538 Cypress Ave.
538 Cypress Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
538 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
pet friendly
Clean and quiet 2+ Bedroom home - 2 Story- Formal living room, formal dining room, hardwood floors, 1st floor laundry hook ups
$650.00
Section 8 Only
Call or Text Chris for a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE4008085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 Cypress Ave. have any available units?
538 Cypress Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 538 Cypress Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
538 Cypress Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Cypress Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Cypress Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 538 Cypress Ave. offer parking?
No, 538 Cypress Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 538 Cypress Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Cypress Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Cypress Ave. have a pool?
No, 538 Cypress Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 538 Cypress Ave. have accessible units?
No, 538 Cypress Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Cypress Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Cypress Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Cypress Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Cypress Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
