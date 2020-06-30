All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5375 North Richmond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5375 North Richmond Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:55 PM

5375 North Richmond Avenue

5375 North Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5375 North Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Beautifully updated 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath home with a clean & modern look! Remodeled kitchen featuring soft close drawers, newly renovated bathroom, updated lighting throughout, freshly painted inside and out, nice fenced in backyard and so much more! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 North Richmond Avenue have any available units?
5375 North Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5375 North Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5375 North Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 North Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5375 North Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5375 North Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 5375 North Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5375 North Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5375 North Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 North Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 5375 North Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5375 North Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5375 North Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 North Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5375 North Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5375 North Richmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5375 North Richmond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary