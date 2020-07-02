All apartments in Kansas City
5335 N Indiana Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

5335 N Indiana Ave

5335 North Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5335 North Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Big Shoal

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
MOVE-IN NOW - 3 bed, 2 bath - Newly Rehabbed w/Jacuzzi Tub - COME HOME daily to this new 3 bedroom, 2 bath with Jacuzzi tub! Amazingly located near highways and shopping centers! Updated kitchen with tile back-splash and new counter tops.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5657874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 N Indiana Ave have any available units?
5335 N Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 N Indiana Ave have?
Some of 5335 N Indiana Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 N Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5335 N Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 N Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 N Indiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5335 N Indiana Ave offer parking?
No, 5335 N Indiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5335 N Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 N Indiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 N Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 5335 N Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5335 N Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 5335 N Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 N Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 N Indiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

