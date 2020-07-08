All apartments in Kansas City
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:47 PM

5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive

5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Breen Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely adorable house, which you will not believe looking at the outside; inside. Updated inside new granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom and large sunny living area, with sliding glass doors to a huge deck and backyard. Extra storage with shed and detached garage. It is a must see!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*

Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive have any available units?
5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive have?
Some of 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive offers parking.
Does 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive have a pool?
No, 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive have accessible units?
No, 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 Northwest Waukomis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

