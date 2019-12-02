All apartments in Kansas City
533 NE 107th

533 NE 107 St · No Longer Available
Location

533 NE 107 St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d5fe320ee ----
SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features eat-in kitchen with stove/oven and dishwasher, large great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, finished lower level as 3rd bedroom and 3 car garage. Convenient northland location. Call today for a tour! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
3 Bedroom
3 Car Garage
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 NE 107th have any available units?
533 NE 107th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 NE 107th have?
Some of 533 NE 107th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 NE 107th currently offering any rent specials?
533 NE 107th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 NE 107th pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 NE 107th is pet friendly.
Does 533 NE 107th offer parking?
Yes, 533 NE 107th does offer parking.
Does 533 NE 107th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 NE 107th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 NE 107th have a pool?
No, 533 NE 107th does not have a pool.
Does 533 NE 107th have accessible units?
No, 533 NE 107th does not have accessible units.
Does 533 NE 107th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 NE 107th has units with dishwashers.
