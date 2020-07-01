5326 Charlotte St.

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bed 1 Bath house - Dont miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house.
This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the house. It also features a large kitchen as well as a large living and dining area. The kitchen offers a set of matching appliances and newly painted cabinetry. This home also offers a bonus room in the upstairs attic. The spacious backyard is another great feature of this beautiful home.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment dining and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5423393)