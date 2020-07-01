All apartments in Kansas City
5326 Charlotte St.

5326 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

5326 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Gorgeous 2 Bed 1 Bath house - Dont miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house.

This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the house. It also features a large kitchen as well as a large living and dining area. The kitchen offers a set of matching appliances and newly painted cabinetry. This home also offers a bonus room in the upstairs attic. The spacious backyard is another great feature of this beautiful home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment dining and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5423393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Charlotte St. have any available units?
5326 Charlotte St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5326 Charlotte St. currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Charlotte St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Charlotte St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5326 Charlotte St. is pet friendly.
Does 5326 Charlotte St. offer parking?
No, 5326 Charlotte St. does not offer parking.
Does 5326 Charlotte St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Charlotte St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Charlotte St. have a pool?
No, 5326 Charlotte St. does not have a pool.
Does 5326 Charlotte St. have accessible units?
No, 5326 Charlotte St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Charlotte St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 Charlotte St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5326 Charlotte St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5326 Charlotte St. does not have units with air conditioning.

