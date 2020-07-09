532 Gladstone Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c8984d011 ---- You'll love apartment living close to the city! Recently renovated with vinyl floors and gleaming hardwoods with fresh paint throughout. Kitchen area with a living space enough for a kitchen table. We love the on site laundry and private covered porch. There is street parking at this location. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Qualifies for most vouchers To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!