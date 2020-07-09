All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 532 Gladstone Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
532 Gladstone Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

532 Gladstone Blvd

532 Gladstone Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

532 Gladstone Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c8984d011 ---- You'll love apartment living close to the city! Recently renovated with vinyl floors and gleaming hardwoods with fresh paint throughout. Kitchen area with a living space enough for a kitchen table. We love the on site laundry and private covered porch. There is street parking at this location. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Qualifies for most vouchers To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Gladstone Blvd have any available units?
532 Gladstone Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 532 Gladstone Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
532 Gladstone Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Gladstone Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 532 Gladstone Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 532 Gladstone Blvd offer parking?
No, 532 Gladstone Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 532 Gladstone Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Gladstone Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Gladstone Blvd have a pool?
No, 532 Gladstone Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 532 Gladstone Blvd have accessible units?
No, 532 Gladstone Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Gladstone Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Gladstone Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Gladstone Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Gladstone Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary