Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5313 Budd Park Esp.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5313 Budd Park Esp.
5313 Budd Park Esplanade St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5313 Budd Park Esplanade St, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound
Amenities
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom Home Across From Park - One bedroom home across the street from Budd Park. Great for walking dog or Fitness Enthusiast. Close to Bus Route.
(RLNE2790747)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5313 Budd Park Esp. have any available units?
5313 Budd Park Esp. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5313 Budd Park Esp. currently offering any rent specials?
5313 Budd Park Esp. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 Budd Park Esp. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 Budd Park Esp. is pet friendly.
Does 5313 Budd Park Esp. offer parking?
No, 5313 Budd Park Esp. does not offer parking.
Does 5313 Budd Park Esp. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 Budd Park Esp. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 Budd Park Esp. have a pool?
No, 5313 Budd Park Esp. does not have a pool.
Does 5313 Budd Park Esp. have accessible units?
No, 5313 Budd Park Esp. does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 Budd Park Esp. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 Budd Park Esp. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 Budd Park Esp. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 Budd Park Esp. does not have units with air conditioning.
