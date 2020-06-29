5307 Harrison St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - This cute 3 bed 1 bath home is now ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living and dining area, a great front porch, and plenty of natural sunlight. The home also offers a large kitchen with matching appliances and three large bedrooms.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 71 hwy. It is close to UMKC and Rockhurst University as well as plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



