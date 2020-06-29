All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
5307 Harrison St.
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

5307 Harrison St.

5307 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - This cute 3 bed 1 bath home is now ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living and dining area, a great front porch, and plenty of natural sunlight. The home also offers a large kitchen with matching appliances and three large bedrooms.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City off of 71 hwy. It is close to UMKC and Rockhurst University as well as plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5387190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Harrison St. have any available units?
5307 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5307 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 Harrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 5307 Harrison St. offer parking?
No, 5307 Harrison St. does not offer parking.
Does 5307 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 5307 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 5307 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5307 Harrison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5307 Harrison St. does not have units with air conditioning.
