Kansas City, MO
5304 NE 46th St.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

5304 NE 46th St.

5304 Northeast 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5304 Northeast 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen offering new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of appliances. The home also features a newly refurbished bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature that his home has to offer.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5438551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 NE 46th St. have any available units?
5304 NE 46th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 NE 46th St. have?
Some of 5304 NE 46th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 NE 46th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5304 NE 46th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 NE 46th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5304 NE 46th St. is pet friendly.
Does 5304 NE 46th St. offer parking?
No, 5304 NE 46th St. does not offer parking.
Does 5304 NE 46th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 NE 46th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 NE 46th St. have a pool?
No, 5304 NE 46th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5304 NE 46th St. have accessible units?
No, 5304 NE 46th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 NE 46th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5304 NE 46th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

