Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5303 E 26th St 2E
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5303 E 26th St 2E
5303 East 26th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5303 East 26th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Centrally Located
Trash Provided
Fresh Paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have any available units?
5303 E 26th St 2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5303 E 26th St 2E currently offering any rent specials?
5303 E 26th St 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 E 26th St 2E pet-friendly?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E offer parking?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not offer parking.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have a pool?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not have a pool.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have accessible units?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
