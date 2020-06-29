All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

5303 E 26th St 2E

5303 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5303 East 26th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Centrally Located
Trash Provided
Fresh Paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have any available units?
5303 E 26th St 2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5303 E 26th St 2E currently offering any rent specials?
5303 E 26th St 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 E 26th St 2E pet-friendly?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E offer parking?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not offer parking.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have a pool?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not have a pool.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have accessible units?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 E 26th St 2E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 E 26th St 2E does not have units with air conditioning.

