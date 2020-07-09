Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5300 Smart Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5300 Smart Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5300 Smart Avenue
5300 Smart Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5300 Smart Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have any available units?
5300 Smart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5300 Smart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Smart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Smart Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Smart Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue offer parking?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have a pool?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary