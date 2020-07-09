All apartments in Kansas City
5300 Smart Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5300 Smart Avenue

5300 Smart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Smart Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Smart Avenue have any available units?
5300 Smart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5300 Smart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Smart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Smart Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 Smart Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue offer parking?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have a pool?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Smart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 Smart Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

