Kansas City, MO
528 Bellefontaine Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

528 Bellefontaine Ave

528 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

528 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1/2 Duplex for Lease on Main Floor in Improved Area of Historic Northeast - Victorian Duplex in Kansas City. A must see appx 1200 sq ft 1/2 duplex for rent. This rental provides generous space for everyone in the family. This is the main floor unit with only 2 stairs up to the porch making it accessible for almost anyone. Could be converted to accommodate handicap ramp. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Off Street Parking. Front porch and basement storage!

Short trip to bus stops, shopping, City Market, Downtown KC, Power & Light District.
Garfield Elementary, Northeast Middle School, Northeast High School.

Located right off Independence Ave just minutes from 35 hwy and right by the new Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

McKay Management is looking for someone to love this duplex! It is rent ready for you.
No prior evictions under 3 years, screening, and meet all other requirements.
Pets welcome with non refundable deposit

To submit your application please contact 816-200-3637 or email pamsellsrealestatekc@gmail.com

(RLNE5264444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
528 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Bellefontaine Ave have?
Some of 528 Bellefontaine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
528 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Bellefontaine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 528 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 528 Bellefontaine Ave offers parking.
Does 528 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 528 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 528 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 528 Bellefontaine Ave has accessible units.
Does 528 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

