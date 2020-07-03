528 Bellefontaine Ave

Amenities

Spacious 1/2 Duplex for Lease on Main Floor in Improved Area of Historic Northeast - Victorian Duplex in Kansas City. A must see appx 1200 sq ft 1/2 duplex for rent. This rental provides generous space for everyone in the family. This is the main floor unit with only 2 stairs up to the porch making it accessible for almost anyone. Could be converted to accommodate handicap ramp. Tenant pays gas and electric.



Off Street Parking. Front porch and basement storage!



Short trip to bus stops, shopping, City Market, Downtown KC, Power & Light District.

Garfield Elementary, Northeast Middle School, Northeast High School.



Located right off Independence Ave just minutes from 35 hwy and right by the new Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.



McKay Management is looking for someone to love this duplex! It is rent ready for you.

No prior evictions under 3 years, screening, and meet all other requirements.

Pets welcome with non refundable deposit



To submit your application please contact 816-200-3637 or email pamsellsrealestatekc@gmail.com



