Kansas City, MO
525 East Armour Boulevard
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

525 East Armour Boulevard

525 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

525 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
lobby
The Newbern holds 108 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units with rich, dark laminate wood floors throughout, black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and central heating and air. The Newbern, formerly the Peacock Hotel, consists of two separate nine-story towers bridged in 1925 by a Sullivanesque Style connecting hall. The original triumphal terra-cotta archway still crowns the exterior entry and extends through the lobby as a highly ornate plaster barrel vault, while a buff-colored marble terrazzo floor seamlessly fuses two towers together. The Newbern, a local landmark as designated by the Landmark Commission of Kansas City, is one of the most architecturally significant buildings we have restored in Kansas City. In rare and true Sullivanesque Style, The Newbern's details are exceptional. The leaded-art glass transom over the main entrance, cut-and-dressed limestone, and carved terra cotta sills and stunning plaster ornament are some of the features of this eye-catching and remarkable building. Amidst Midtown, The Newbern embodies unassuming grandeur- comfortable, spacious and stately. Centrally located in one of Kansas City's most dynamic areas, come experience The Newbern and be a part of a thriving and diverse community of residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 East Armour Boulevard have any available units?
525 East Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 East Armour Boulevard have?
Some of 525 East Armour Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 East Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
525 East Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 East Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 525 East Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 525 East Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 525 East Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 525 East Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 East Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 East Armour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 525 East Armour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 525 East Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 525 East Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 525 East Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 East Armour Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
