525 East Armour Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym lobby

The Newbern holds 108 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units with rich, dark laminate wood floors throughout, black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and central heating and air. The Newbern, formerly the Peacock Hotel, consists of two separate nine-story towers bridged in 1925 by a Sullivanesque Style connecting hall. The original triumphal terra-cotta archway still crowns the exterior entry and extends through the lobby as a highly ornate plaster barrel vault, while a buff-colored marble terrazzo floor seamlessly fuses two towers together. The Newbern, a local landmark as designated by the Landmark Commission of Kansas City, is one of the most architecturally significant buildings we have restored in Kansas City. In rare and true Sullivanesque Style, The Newbern's details are exceptional. The leaded-art glass transom over the main entrance, cut-and-dressed limestone, and carved terra cotta sills and stunning plaster ornament are some of the features of this eye-catching and remarkable building. Amidst Midtown, The Newbern embodies unassuming grandeur- comfortable, spacious and stately. Centrally located in one of Kansas City's most dynamic areas, come experience The Newbern and be a part of a thriving and diverse community of residents.