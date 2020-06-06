All apartments in Kansas City
5230 St John Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5230 St John Ave

5230 Saint John Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5230 Saint John Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.

(RLNE5122734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 St John Ave have any available units?
5230 St John Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5230 St John Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5230 St John Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 St John Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5230 St John Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5230 St John Ave offer parking?
No, 5230 St John Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5230 St John Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 St John Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 St John Ave have a pool?
No, 5230 St John Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5230 St John Ave have accessible units?
No, 5230 St John Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 St John Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 St John Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5230 St John Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5230 St John Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
