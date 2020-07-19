All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5210 Hardy Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5210 Hardy Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5210 Hardy Ct

5210 Hardy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5210 Hardy Court, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/402b5130f4 ----
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with finished lower level that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Hardy Ct have any available units?
5210 Hardy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 Hardy Ct have?
Some of 5210 Hardy Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Hardy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Hardy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Hardy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 Hardy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5210 Hardy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Hardy Ct offers parking.
Does 5210 Hardy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Hardy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Hardy Ct have a pool?
No, 5210 Hardy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Hardy Ct have accessible units?
No, 5210 Hardy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Hardy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 Hardy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary