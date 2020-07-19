5210 Hardy Ct

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/402b5130f4 ----
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with finished lower level that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Bath
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups