All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5209 Harris Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5209 Harris Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 9:05 AM

5209 Harris Avenue

5209 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5209 Harris Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/15/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 Harris Avenue have any available units?
5209 Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5209 Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5209 Harris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5209 Harris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5209 Harris Avenue offers parking.
Does 5209 Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Harris Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5209 Harris Avenue has a pool.
Does 5209 Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5209 Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 Harris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 Harris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary