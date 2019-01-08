All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5208 Northwest Walden Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:35 PM

5208 Northwest Walden Drive

5208 Northwest Walden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Northwest Walden Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkdale - Walden

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, 4 bedroom home for lease in Park Hill! Lots of living space and extra storage in basement. Private backyard with great deck for outdoor entertaining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Northwest Walden Drive have any available units?
5208 Northwest Walden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Northwest Walden Drive have?
Some of 5208 Northwest Walden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Northwest Walden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Northwest Walden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Northwest Walden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Northwest Walden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Northwest Walden Drive offer parking?
No, 5208 Northwest Walden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5208 Northwest Walden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Northwest Walden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Northwest Walden Drive have a pool?
No, 5208 Northwest Walden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Northwest Walden Drive have accessible units?
No, 5208 Northwest Walden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Northwest Walden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Northwest Walden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

