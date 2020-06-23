All apartments in Kansas City
Location

5205 Hardy Court, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d15d4a40a9 ----
SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Tons of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious rooms, unfinished walkout basement and 2 car garage. No Pets! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Refigerator
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Hardy Ct have any available units?
5205 Hardy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5205 Hardy Ct have?
Some of 5205 Hardy Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Hardy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Hardy Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Hardy Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Hardy Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5205 Hardy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5205 Hardy Ct does offer parking.
Does 5205 Hardy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Hardy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Hardy Ct have a pool?
No, 5205 Hardy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5205 Hardy Ct have accessible units?
No, 5205 Hardy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Hardy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 Hardy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
