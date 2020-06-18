All apartments in Kansas City
5157 Brookwood Ave

5157 Brookwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5157 Brookwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills

Amenities

Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have any available units?
5157 Brookwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5157 Brookwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5157 Brookwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5157 Brookwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave offer parking?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
