Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5157 Brookwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5157 Brookwood Ave
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5157 Brookwood Ave
5157 Brookwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5157 Brookwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Blue Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have any available units?
5157 Brookwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5157 Brookwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5157 Brookwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5157 Brookwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave offer parking?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5157 Brookwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5157 Brookwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary