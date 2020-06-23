All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
515 Northeast 98th Street
515 Northeast 98th Street

515 NE 98th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

515 NE 98th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,680 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Northeast 98th Street have any available units?
515 Northeast 98th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Northeast 98th Street have?
Some of 515 Northeast 98th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Northeast 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 Northeast 98th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Northeast 98th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Northeast 98th Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 Northeast 98th Street does offer parking.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Northeast 98th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Street have a pool?
No, 515 Northeast 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 515 Northeast 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Northeast 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Northeast 98th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
