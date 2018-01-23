5138 N Oakley Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b8da66093 ----

This stunningly renovated duplex in Kansas City is located near shopping, dining, schools and parks. It also has easy access to I 35!



When you walk in you are greeted with a very spacious living room with natural lighting and hardwood floors!



The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, granite counter tops and a ton of cupboard storage space!



Both Bedrooms have hardwood flooring, window lighting and closet space!



In the bathroom you will find under sink storage and a tile shower/tub combo!



This duplex also offers a garage and mature trees for added shade.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $850.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $400.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 830

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Nearest Cross Street: NE Barnes and N Oakley Ave

Square Footage: 0

Virtual Tour:

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/12/12

House Number: 5138

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 2

Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none



