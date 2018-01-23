All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5138 N Oakley Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5138 N Oakley Ave

5138 N Oakley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5138 N Oakley Ave, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b8da66093 ----
This stunningly renovated duplex in Kansas City is located near shopping, dining, schools and parks. It also has easy access to I 35!

When you walk in you are greeted with a very spacious living room with natural lighting and hardwood floors!

The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, granite counter tops and a ton of cupboard storage space!

Both Bedrooms have hardwood flooring, window lighting and closet space!

In the bathroom you will find under sink storage and a tile shower/tub combo!

This duplex also offers a garage and mature trees for added shade.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $850.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $400.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 830
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Nearest Cross Street: NE Barnes and N Oakley Ave
Square Footage: 0
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/12/12
House Number: 5138
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none

Cats Ok
Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Hardwood Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

