5138 N Oakley Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b8da66093 ----
This stunningly renovated duplex in Kansas City is located near shopping, dining, schools and parks. It also has easy access to I 35!
When you walk in you are greeted with a very spacious living room with natural lighting and hardwood floors!
The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, granite counter tops and a ton of cupboard storage space!
Both Bedrooms have hardwood flooring, window lighting and closet space!
In the bathroom you will find under sink storage and a tile shower/tub combo!
This duplex also offers a garage and mature trees for added shade.
Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management
*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.
Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $850.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $400.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount
*This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
Security Deposit: 830
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Nearest Cross Street: NE Barnes and N Oakley Ave
Square Footage: 0
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/12/12
House Number: 5138
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Cats Ok
Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Hardwood Floor