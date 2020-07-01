5136 Sycamore Ave

Amenities

This 764 Sq ft property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Newer Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. part basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have 3 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity