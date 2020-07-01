All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5136 Sycamore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5136 Sycamore Ave
Last updated November 8 2019 at 8:45 AM

5136 Sycamore Ave

5136 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5136 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 764 Sq ft property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Newer Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. part basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have 3 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
5136 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 5136 Sycamore Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5136 Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5136 Sycamore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5136 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
No, 5136 Sycamore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5136 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 5136 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5136 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 5136 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 Sycamore Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary