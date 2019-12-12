5136 North Oakley Avenue

Amenities
Don’t miss out on this cute 2 bed 1 bath house.
This home has been recently renovated and is now ready for new tenants! It features stunning hardwood flooring thorughout the entire house,and a renovated kitchen that offers new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, new cupboards, and matching stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a newly refurbished bathroom. The shared fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.
This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 35 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.