Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

5136 North Oakley Avenue

5136 North Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5136 North Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Don’t miss out on this cute 2 bed 1 bath house.

This home has been recently renovated and is now ready for new tenants! It features stunning hardwood flooring thorughout the entire house,and a renovated kitchen that offers new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, new cupboards, and matching stainless steel appliances. This home also offers a newly refurbished bathroom. The shared fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 35 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 North Oakley Avenue have any available units?
5136 North Oakley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 North Oakley Avenue have?
Some of 5136 North Oakley Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 North Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5136 North Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 North Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5136 North Oakley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5136 North Oakley Avenue offer parking?
No, 5136 North Oakley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5136 North Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 North Oakley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 North Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5136 North Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5136 North Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5136 North Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 North Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5136 North Oakley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

