5135 N. Bellaire Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

5135 N. Bellaire Ave

5135 North Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5135 North Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 2 bed 1 bath Duplex - This is a very nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex. Newly renovated and is ready for move-in! There is newly refinished hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances with a really nice gas stove and so much more! It also has a 1 car garage and a spacious unfinished basement for storage. We have two other duplexes available that are the same layout and have had the same renovations done to them as well. If you are interested in this duplex we can schedule you a showing and you can see all of the duplexes and their minuet differences. You don't want t miss out on this rental, It will be gone before you know it! Call us for more information.

(RLNE5599289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 N. Bellaire Ave have any available units?
5135 N. Bellaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5135 N. Bellaire Ave have?
Some of 5135 N. Bellaire Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 N. Bellaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5135 N. Bellaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 N. Bellaire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5135 N. Bellaire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5135 N. Bellaire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5135 N. Bellaire Ave offers parking.
Does 5135 N. Bellaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 N. Bellaire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 N. Bellaire Ave have a pool?
No, 5135 N. Bellaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5135 N. Bellaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 5135 N. Bellaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 N. Bellaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 N. Bellaire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

