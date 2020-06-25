5135 N. Bellaire Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 2 bed 1 bath Duplex - This is a very nice 2 bed 1 bath duplex. Newly renovated and is ready for move-in! There is newly refinished hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and brand new stainless steel appliances with a really nice gas stove and so much more! It also has a 1 car garage and a spacious unfinished basement for storage. We have two other duplexes available that are the same layout and have had the same renovations done to them as well. If you are interested in this duplex we can schedule you a showing and you can see all of the duplexes and their minuet differences. You don't want t miss out on this rental, It will be gone before you know it! Call us for more information.



(RLNE5599289)