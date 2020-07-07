5134 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110 Eastern
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare Find! Located minutes from the Plaza and with easy access to the highway. 2 master bedrooms. Plenty of storage and spacious entertainment space. House was completely remodeled 1 year ago with energy efficiency and a modern appeal in mind. House is a 3 bed 3 bath. Gas stove. Low utilities. Basement with storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5134 Virginia Ave have any available units?
5134 Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.