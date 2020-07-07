5134 Virginia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare Find! Located minutes from the Plaza and with easy access to the highway. 2 master bedrooms. Plenty of storage and spacious entertainment space. House was completely remodeled 1 year ago with energy efficiency and a modern appeal in mind. House is a 3 bed 3 bath. Gas stove. Low utilities. Basement with storage space.