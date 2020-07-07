All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

5134 Virginia Ave

5134 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5134 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare Find! Located minutes from the Plaza and with easy access to the highway. 2 master bedrooms. Plenty of storage and spacious entertainment space. House was completely remodeled 1 year ago with energy efficiency and a modern appeal in mind. House is a 3 bed 3 bath. Gas stove. Low utilities. Basement with storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 Virginia Ave have any available units?
5134 Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5134 Virginia Ave have?
Some of 5134 Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5134 Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5134 Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5134 Virginia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5134 Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5134 Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 5134 Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5134 Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 5134 Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5134 Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5134 Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5134 Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.

