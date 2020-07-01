Rent Calculator
5131 Woodland Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM
5131 Woodland Ave
5131 Woodland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5131 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Attention UMKC and ROCKHURST students - This property is 0.9 miles from the UMKC student union.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2533372)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5131 Woodland Ave have any available units?
5131 Woodland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5131 Woodland Ave have?
Some of 5131 Woodland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5131 Woodland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Woodland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Woodland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5131 Woodland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5131 Woodland Ave offer parking?
No, 5131 Woodland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5131 Woodland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Woodland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Woodland Ave have a pool?
No, 5131 Woodland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5131 Woodland Ave have accessible units?
No, 5131 Woodland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Woodland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 Woodland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
