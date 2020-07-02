All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

5130 N Bellaire Ave

5130 North Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5130 North Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house just finished rehab and it is brand new from top to bottom! Brand new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring throughout! Designer paint colors! You do not want to miss this home!

Visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 N Bellaire Ave have any available units?
5130 N Bellaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 N Bellaire Ave have?
Some of 5130 N Bellaire Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 N Bellaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5130 N Bellaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 N Bellaire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5130 N Bellaire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5130 N Bellaire Ave offer parking?
No, 5130 N Bellaire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5130 N Bellaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 N Bellaire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 N Bellaire Ave have a pool?
No, 5130 N Bellaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5130 N Bellaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 5130 N Bellaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 N Bellaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 N Bellaire Ave has units with dishwashers.

