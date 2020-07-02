5130 North Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119 Maple Park West
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house just finished rehab and it is brand new from top to bottom! Brand new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring throughout! Designer paint colors! You do not want to miss this home!
Visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office 913-583-1515 to schedule your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5130 N Bellaire Ave have any available units?
5130 N Bellaire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.