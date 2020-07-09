Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5121 Fairway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5121 Fairway Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5121 Fairway Drive
5121 Fairway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5121 Fairway Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hills West
Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
5121 Fairway Drive Available 06/01/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details!
(RLNE5788510)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have any available units?
5121 Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5121 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Fairway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive offer parking?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary