Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5121 Fairway Drive

5121 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Fairway Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hills West

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
5121 Fairway Drive Available 06/01/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Kansas City, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Call for more details!

(RLNE5788510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Fairway Drive have any available units?
5121 Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5121 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Fairway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive offer parking?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 Fairway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

