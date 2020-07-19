Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5117 N Bellaire St
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5117 N Bellaire St
5117 N Bellaire Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5117 N Bellaire Ave, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bdrm 1 bath northland - Property Id: 93014
Complete remodel, granite , hardwoods and attached garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93014
Property Id 93014
(RLNE4604032)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5117 N Bellaire St have any available units?
5117 N Bellaire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5117 N Bellaire St have?
Some of 5117 N Bellaire St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5117 N Bellaire St currently offering any rent specials?
5117 N Bellaire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 N Bellaire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5117 N Bellaire St is pet friendly.
Does 5117 N Bellaire St offer parking?
Yes, 5117 N Bellaire St offers parking.
Does 5117 N Bellaire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 N Bellaire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 N Bellaire St have a pool?
No, 5117 N Bellaire St does not have a pool.
Does 5117 N Bellaire St have accessible units?
No, 5117 N Bellaire St does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 N Bellaire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 N Bellaire St has units with dishwashers.
