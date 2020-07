Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Great home, great location. House is a short walk from Loose Park, Whole Foods, all the restaurants along the Main Street cooridor. This is an open, light filled layout. Washer/Dryer are provided. All three bedrooms on the second floor. There is dedicated, off street parking and a carport in the rear of the home. This is a non smoking home. Tenant is responsible for utilities & lawn care. Pets are ok, with additional NR pet deposit.