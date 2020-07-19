All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

5112 Osage Ave

5112 Osage Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Osage Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133
Blue Vue Hills

Amenities

24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
4 Bedroom 3 bath!! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Little Blue Elementary School
Raytown Middle School
Raytown Sr High Shool

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4667707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Osage Ave have any available units?
5112 Osage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5112 Osage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Osage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Osage Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Osage Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5112 Osage Ave offer parking?
No, 5112 Osage Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Osage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Osage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Osage Ave have a pool?
No, 5112 Osage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Osage Ave have accessible units?
No, 5112 Osage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Osage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Osage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Osage Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Osage Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
