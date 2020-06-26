Rent Calculator
Kansas City
Find more places like 5110 Sycamore Ave.
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5110 Sycamore Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5110 Sycamore Ave
5110 Sycamore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5110 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Split Level 3 BR 1 Ba House
Ready to Call Home
Monthly Rental Rate $850
Deposit $850
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
5110 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 5110 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5110 Sycamore Ave offers parking.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5110 Sycamore Ave has units with air conditioning.
