Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

5110 Sycamore Ave

5110 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5110 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute Split Level 3 BR 1 Ba House
Ready to Call Home

Monthly Rental Rate $850
Deposit $850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
5110 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5110 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5110 Sycamore Ave offers parking.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5110 Sycamore Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5110 Sycamore Ave has units with air conditioning.

