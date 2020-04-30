All apartments in Kansas City
5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace
5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace

5110 NE 63 Ter
Location

5110 NE 63 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ravenwood-Somerset

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ravenwood Elementary

Maple Park Middle

Winnetonka High

4 bedroom

2.5 bathroom

2 car garage

You will appreciate every little detail in this open main level floor plan. The kitchen equipped with appliances and granite counter top flows into the living room. Spacious and light filled rooms make for casual comfortable atmosphere. Walk out the kitchen to a deck that overlooks a wooded green space. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms. The master bedroom with a private bathroom. Double vanity sink, and whirlpool tub for total relaxation. Plenty of room for a large family to all have their own space.Finished lower level is generous in room for entertaining or quiet time. This remodeled home is in a beautiful neighborhood; very family friendly. Sorry No Section 8.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for anyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Application fees are Non-Refundable! Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace have any available units?
5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace have?
Some of 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace has a pool.
Does 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Northeast 63rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

