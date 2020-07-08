All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:07 AM

511 Prospect Avenue - 3

511 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

511 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Pendleton Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment for rent in the Historic Northeast area! Come take a look at this fantastic unit asap!

$565 + $35 for Water.

No pets
New LVP Floors
Fresh Paint
Spacious
Large Closets
Centrally Located
Near Bus Line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 have any available units?
511 Prospect Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
511 Prospect Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Prospect Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

