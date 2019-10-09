5107 E 26th St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

This 1,824 Sq ft property was built in 1908 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.onlychoicepm.com . Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity