All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5107 E 26th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5107 E 26th St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

5107 E 26th St

5107 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5107 East 26th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,824 Sq ft property was built in 1908 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Carpet, and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.onlychoicepm.com . Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 E 26th St have any available units?
5107 E 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 E 26th St have?
Some of 5107 E 26th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 E 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
5107 E 26th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 E 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5107 E 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 5107 E 26th St offer parking?
No, 5107 E 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 5107 E 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 E 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 E 26th St have a pool?
No, 5107 E 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 5107 E 26th St have accessible units?
No, 5107 E 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 E 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 E 26th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary