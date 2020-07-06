All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5105 Hardy Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5105 Hardy Ct
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

5105 Hardy Ct

5105 Hardy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5105 Hardy Court, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c68ffb0ee ----
Tons of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious rooms, unfinished walkout basement and 2 car garage. No Pets! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Hardy Ct have any available units?
5105 Hardy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 Hardy Ct have?
Some of 5105 Hardy Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Hardy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Hardy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Hardy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Hardy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Hardy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Hardy Ct offers parking.
Does 5105 Hardy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Hardy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Hardy Ct have a pool?
No, 5105 Hardy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5105 Hardy Ct have accessible units?
No, 5105 Hardy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Hardy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 Hardy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary