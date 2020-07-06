5105 Hardy Ct

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c68ffb0ee ----
Tons of space in this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious rooms, unfinished walkout basement and 2 car garage. No Pets! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups