5103 Hardy Court, Kansas City, MO 64133 Stayton Meadows
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom duplex in a quite Raytown Mo neighborhood. Kitchen appliances included. Also has a 1 car garage with the lawn maintained by the owner. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5103 Hardy Court - 1 have any available units?
5103 Hardy Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.