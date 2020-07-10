All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5103 Hardy Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5103 Hardy Court - 1
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

5103 Hardy Court - 1

5103 Hardy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5103 Hardy Court, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom duplex in a quite Raytown Mo neighborhood. Kitchen appliances included. Also has a 1 car garage with the lawn maintained by the owner. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 Hardy Court - 1 have any available units?
5103 Hardy Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5103 Hardy Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5103 Hardy Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 Hardy Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5103 Hardy Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5103 Hardy Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5103 Hardy Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 5103 Hardy Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 Hardy Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 Hardy Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 5103 Hardy Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5103 Hardy Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5103 Hardy Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 Hardy Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5103 Hardy Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 Hardy Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 Hardy Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary