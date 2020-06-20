All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5102 North Euclid Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5102 North Euclid Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:24 PM

5102 North Euclid Avenue

5102 North Euclid Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1196504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5102 North Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64118
Davidson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 North Euclid Avenue have any available units?
5102 North Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5102 North Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5102 North Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 North Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 North Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5102 North Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5102 North Euclid Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5102 North Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 North Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 North Euclid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5102 North Euclid Avenue has a pool.
Does 5102 North Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5102 North Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 North Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 North Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5102 North Euclid Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity