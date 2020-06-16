All apartments in Kansas City
510 Delaware St, Unit 305
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:29 AM

510 Delaware St, Unit 305

510 Delaware Street · (816) 621-2203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware. These unique buildings have commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units on floors 2 and up.

These stunning residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.

Minimum lease term is one year.

Lofts on Delaware is pet friendly community (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.

Parking: $35-$60 per space, depending on location.

If you're looking for a cool space on the KC Streetcar line, come dwell well on Delaware!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 have any available units?
510 Delaware St, Unit 305 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 have?
Some of 510 Delaware St, Unit 305's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
510 Delaware St, Unit 305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 is pet friendly.
Does 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 does offer parking.
Does 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 have a pool?
No, 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Delaware St, Unit 305 has units with dishwashers.
