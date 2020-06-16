510 Delaware St, Unit 305

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access

The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware. These unique buildings have commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units on floors 2 and up.



These stunning residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.



Minimum lease term is one year.



Lofts on Delaware is pet friendly community (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.



Parking: $35-$60 per space, depending on location.



If you're looking for a cool space on the KC Streetcar line, come dwell well on Delaware!