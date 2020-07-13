All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

51 Main

5050 Main St · (816) 253-8430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in By 7/31/20 and Receive August Rent Free with a 14 Month Lease. Move-in During August and Receive $1,000 Off.
Location

5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 338 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 638 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,352

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 517 · Avail. now

$1,757

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 535 · Avail. now

$1,813

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,818

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 51 Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
google fiber
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
wine room
Our community is operating as normal. Call us today for more information! Live, work, and play at South Plaza's newest luxury community. At 51 Main Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri, you will adore all that a carefree and convenient lifestyle has to offer. Our high-end amenity package offers a controlled access building, an attached covered parking garage, heated infinity-edge saltwater pool with aquatic lounges, outdoor fire pit with cushioned seating, gourmet outdoor kitchen with grills, TVs and bar top seating, wine cellar, 24-hour fitness room, and a resident club room with LED wall to watch all of your favorite sports teams. Inside your new home you will find condo grade finishes including granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, simulated wood plank floors, and private laundry rooms with full-size washer and dryers. 51 Main is right in the center of an array of local shops and numerous Kansas City original restaurants. We welcome large ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds are prohibited.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. Parking Garage is available. Parking Space Fees range from $30-$50. Please call for additional parking information. Street. Parking Garage is available. Parking Space Fees range from $30-$50. Please call for additional parking information. Other, assigned: $40/month. Parking Garage is available. Parking Space Fees range from $30-$50. Please call for additional parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Main have any available units?
51 Main has 16 units available starting at $1,332 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Main have?
Some of 51 Main's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Main currently offering any rent specials?
51 Main is offering the following rent specials: Move-in By 7/31/20 and Receive August Rent Free with a 14 Month Lease. Move-in During August and Receive $1,000 Off.
Is 51 Main pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Main is pet friendly.
Does 51 Main offer parking?
Yes, 51 Main offers parking.
Does 51 Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Main have a pool?
Yes, 51 Main has a pool.
Does 51 Main have accessible units?
Yes, 51 Main has accessible units.
Does 51 Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Main has units with dishwashers.
