Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments google fiber green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet valet service wine room

Our community is operating as normal. Call us today for more information! Live, work, and play at South Plaza's newest luxury community. At 51 Main Apartments in Kansas City, Missouri, you will adore all that a carefree and convenient lifestyle has to offer. Our high-end amenity package offers a controlled access building, an attached covered parking garage, heated infinity-edge saltwater pool with aquatic lounges, outdoor fire pit with cushioned seating, gourmet outdoor kitchen with grills, TVs and bar top seating, wine cellar, 24-hour fitness room, and a resident club room with LED wall to watch all of your favorite sports teams. Inside your new home you will find condo grade finishes including granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, simulated wood plank floors, and private laundry rooms with full-size washer and dryers. 51 Main is right in the center of an array of local shops and numerous Kansas City original restaurants. We welcome large ...