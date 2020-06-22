509 Hardesty Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This 1534 Sq ft property was built in 1891 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning.Unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668