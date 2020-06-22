All apartments in Kansas City
509 Hardesty Ave

509 North Hardesty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

509 North Hardesty Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1534 Sq ft property was built in 1891 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning.Unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Hardesty Ave have any available units?
509 Hardesty Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Hardesty Ave have?
Some of 509 Hardesty Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Hardesty Ave currently offering any rent specials?
509 Hardesty Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Hardesty Ave pet-friendly?
No, 509 Hardesty Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 509 Hardesty Ave offer parking?
No, 509 Hardesty Ave does not offer parking.
Does 509 Hardesty Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Hardesty Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Hardesty Ave have a pool?
No, 509 Hardesty Ave does not have a pool.
Does 509 Hardesty Ave have accessible units?
No, 509 Hardesty Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Hardesty Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Hardesty Ave has units with dishwashers.
