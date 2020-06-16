All apartments in Kansas City
509 Delaware Street, Unit 302
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:29 AM

509 Delaware Street, Unit 302

509 Delaware Street · (816) 621-2203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

509 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jun 20

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Totally renovated in the Fall of 2018-
The Lofts on Delaware are all historic buildings located in the heart of the River Market. The buildings include 309, 412, 509, & 510 Delaware. These unique buildings have commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units on floors 2 and up.

These stunning residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.

Minimum lease term is one year.

Lofts on Delaware is pet friendly community (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.

Parking: $35-$60 per space, depending on location.

If you're looking for a cool space on the KC Streetcar line, come dwell well on Delaware!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 have any available units?
509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 have?
Some of 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 does offer parking.
Does 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Delaware Street, Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
