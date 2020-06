Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is approximately 825 sqft and conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown. Recently updated, features include hardwood floors, exposed brick, and decorative fireplace. Water is covered by the owner, gas and electric are the tenants responsibility. Renters insurance is required. Pets under 25lbs allowed if approved. Section 8 applicants welcome to apply.