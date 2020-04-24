All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 506 Oakley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
506 Oakley Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 Oakley Ave

506 Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

506 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
South India Mound

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4597268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Oakley Ave have any available units?
506 Oakley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 506 Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
506 Oakley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 506 Oakley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 506 Oakley Ave offer parking?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary