Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
506 Oakley Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
506 Oakley Ave
506 Oakley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
506 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
South India Mound
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4597268)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 Oakley Ave have any available units?
506 Oakley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 506 Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
506 Oakley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 506 Oakley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 506 Oakley Ave offer parking?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Oakley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Oakley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
